Europese PlayStation Store Games Under 20 Euro actie

PlayStation Europa heeft bekend gemaakt dat het weer kortingen heeft. Het gaat om een Games Under 20 Euro's promotie, waarbij dus games onder het genoemde bedrag verkrijgbaar zijn. Onderstaande lijst maakt onderdeel uit van de lijst:



Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault

Air Conflicts: Double Pack

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers – PlayStation®4 Edition

Air Conflicts: Secret Wars Ultimate Edition

Amnesia: Collection

ArcaniA – The Complete Tale

Assassin’s Creed ®IV Season Pass

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass

Assassin’s Creed® Freedom Cry

Assassin’s Creed® IV Black Flag™

Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed® Unity

Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition

Batman™: Arkham Knight Season Pass

Battleborn

Battleborn Digital Deluxe

BEYOND: Two Souls™

Big Buck Hunter Arcade

Blood Bowl®2

Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse

Call of Duty®: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition

Call of Duty®: Ghosts Gold Edition

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Chivalry: Ultimate Edition

DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin

Dead Island Definitive Collection

Deadpool

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth – Digital Edition

Dishonored® Definitive Edition

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE

DRAGON QUEST HEROES™

DRAGON QUEST HEROES™ Digital Slime Collector’s Edition

DRIVECLUB™

DRIVECLUB™ BIKES

DRIVECLUB™ BIKES Expansion

DRIVECLUB™ Full Game for PlayStation®Plus

DRIVECLUB™ Season Pass

DUCATI – 90th Anniversary

Dungeons 2

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Evolve

Evolve Digital Deluxe

Evolve Hunting Season 1

Evolve Hunting Season 2

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition

Far Cry 4 Season pass

Game of Thrones – Season Pass

God of War® III Remastered

Godzilla: Digital Edition

GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR-

Heavy Rain™

inFAMOUS Second Son™

inFAMOUS Second Son™ + inFAMOUS™ First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son™ Legendary Edition

inFAMOUS™ First Light

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL

KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL and Season Pass Bundle

KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL Intercept Online Co-op Mode (Standalone)

Let’s Sing 2016

Let’s Sing 2016 (Radio NRJ) – Version France

Life is Strange Season Pass

Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2

Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass

Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass

Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe

Monopoly Family Fun Pack

Monster Jam: Crush It!

Motorcycle Club

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore

MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame

NOW That’s What I Call SING

Omega Quintet

Onechanbara Z2: Chaos

PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE DLC Bundle!

PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE Game Bundle

Rayman Legends

Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass

RIDE

Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition

Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell

Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO

Shadow Warrior

Sleeping Dogs™ Definitive Edition

Sniper Elite 3

Sniper Elite 3 Season Pass

Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION

Street Fighter V

Street Fighter V – 2016 Season Pass

Strider

Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment

Sword Art Online: Lost Song

Tales from the Borderlands – Season Pass

Tales of Zestiria – Digital Standard Edition

Tearaway™ Unfolded

The Evil Within

The Evil Within Season Pass

The Heavy Rain™ & BEYOND: Two Souls™ Collection

The Last of Us™: Left Behind (Standalone)

The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Witness

The Wolf Among Us

Thief

Toukiden Kiwami

Toy Soldiers: War Chest

Toy Soldiers: War Chest Hall of Fame Edition

Trials Fusion

Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition

Trials of the Blood Dragon

TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + OST

TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + TRIALS FUSION AWESOME MAX EDITION

TRON RUN/r

TRON RUN/r (Deluxe Bundle)

Watch_Dogs™

WATCH_DOGS™ COMPLETE EDITION

Watch_Dogs™ Season Pass

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest

Worms™ Battlegrounds

WRC 5 eSports Edition

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist



Digitale kortingen (tot 8 februari)

Absolute Drift: Zen Edition

ABZÛ

Action Henk

Active Soccer 2 DX

ADR1FT

Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space

Aqua Moto Racing Utopia

Armikrog

Axiom Verge

BADLAND: Game of the Year Edition

Bard’s Gold

Blues and Bullets – ep. 1 & 2 Bundle

Blues and Bullets – Episode 1

Blues and Bullets – Episode 2

Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux

Castles

Crypt of the NecroDancer

Dead Synchronicity

Dex

Downwell

Furi

Ginger: Beyond the crystal

Goosebumps: The Game

Heart and Slash

HoPiKo

I am Bread

Jetpack Joyride

King’s Quest: Season Pass

King’s Quest: The Complete Collection

Manual Samuel

Mekazoo

Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart

Not A Hero

Orc Slayer

Overcooked

Overcooked Holiday Bundle

Rebel Galaxy

Shadow Complex Remastered

Slain: Back from Hell

Soul Axiom

Subject 13

Super Toy Cars

Sword Coast Legends™

Terraria – PlayStation®4 Edition

The Bug Butcher

The Legend of Korra™

The Little Acre

The Park



PS3 & PS Vita Savings (tot 8 februari)

A.W. Phoenix Festa

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers

Air Conflicts: Secret Wars

Air Conflicts: Vietnam

Alien: Isolation

Amnesia: Memories

ArcaniA – The complete tale

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed Naval Edition

Assassin’s Creed Naval Edition

Assassin’s Creed® 2 Game of the Year Edition

Assassin’s Creed® Brotherhood Complete Pack

Assassin’s Creed® Double Edition

Assassin’s Creed® Freedom Cry

Assassin’s Creed® Heritage Collection

Assassin’s Creed® II Complete Pack

Assassin’s Creed® III – Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed® III Liberation

Assassin’s Creed® IV Black Flag™

Assassin’s Creed® IV Black Flag™ – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed® Liberation HD

Back to the Future: The Game – 5 Game Series

Batman Arkham Collection

Batman Arkham Origins

Batman: Arkham Asylum

Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate

Batman™: Arkham Origins Blackgate – Deluxe Edition

Bayonetta

Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse: Episode 1

Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse: Episode 1 & 2

Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse: Episode 2

Call of Duty: Black Ops II Gold Edition

Call of Duty®: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition

Call of Duty®: Black Ops™ Gold Edition

Call of Duty®: Ghosts Gold Edition

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare

Dead Island

Dead Island Riptide

Deadpool

Devil May Cry® HD Collection

Dex

Digimon All-Star Rumble

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth – Digital Edition

DmC Devil May Cry

DuckTales: Remastered

Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders from Planet Spa…

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE® 2017 PORTABLE

Earth Defense Force® 2025

FAR CRY 3 + FAR CRY 4

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition

Far Cry 4 Season Pass

Far Cry Classic

Far Cry® 3

Far Cry® 3 + Far Cry® 3 Blood Dragon

Far Cry®2

Far Cry®2 + Fortunes Pack

Game of Thrones – Season Pass

Godzilla: Digital Edtion

Goosebumps: The Game

GRID 2

GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR-

Handball 16

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Jurassic Park: The Game

King’s Quest: Season Pass

King’s Quest: The Complete Collection

Life is Strange Season Pass

Lost Planet 3

MeiQ: Labyrinth of Death

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS-FORCE

Monster Jam Battlegrounds

Motorcycle Club

MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame

One Piece Burning Blood

One Piece Burning Blood Gold Edition

One Piece Pirate Warriors 3

One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 Gold Edition

PAYDAY™ 2

Rayman Legends

Rayman Legends + Rayman Origins

Rayman® Origins

RIDE

Risen™ 3:Titan Lords

Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul

Saints Row IV

Saints Row IV Game of the Century Edition

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell

Sam & Max’ The Devil’s Playhouse

Sam & Max: Beyond Time & Space

Sid Meier’s Civilization® Revolution™ 2 Plus

Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition

Sniper Elite 3

Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION

STREET FIGHTER X TEKKEN

STREET FIGHTER™ III: 3rd Strike Online Edition Unlock

Sword Art Online: Hollow Fragment

Sword Art Online: Lost Song

Tales of Monkey Island – Full Series

Tales of Zestiria – Digital Standard Edition

The Evil Within

The Evil Within Season Pass

The Legend of Korra™

The Walking Dead – Season Pass

The Walking Dead: Season Two – SEASON PASS

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Wolf Among Us – Season Pass

The Wolf Among Us – The Complete First Season

Thief

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD

Toukiden Kiwami

Trillion: God of Destruction

Watch_Dogs™

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Worms

Worms 2: Armageddon

Worms™ 2: Armageddon Game of the Year

Worms™ Crazy Golf

Worms™ Revolution

Worms™ Revolution Extreme

Worms™ Ultimate Mayhem