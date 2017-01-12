    
Europese PlayStation Store Games Under 20 Euro actie
  Categorie: PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4
 23 jan. 2017
00:37
PlayStation Europa heeft bekend gemaakt dat het weer kortingen heeft. Het gaat om een Games Under 20 Euro's promotie, waarbij dus games onder het genoemde bedrag verkrijgbaar zijn. Onderstaande lijst maakt onderdeel uit van de lijst:

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
Air Conflicts: Double Pack
Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers – PlayStation®4 Edition
Air Conflicts: Secret Wars Ultimate Edition
Amnesia: Collection
ArcaniA – The Complete Tale
Assassin’s Creed ®IV Season Pass
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
Assassin’s Creed® Freedom Cry
Assassin’s Creed® IV Black Flag™
Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate
Assassin’s Creed® Unity
Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
Batman™: Arkham Knight Season Pass
Battleborn
Battleborn Digital Deluxe
BEYOND: Two Souls™
Big Buck Hunter Arcade
Blood Bowl®2
Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse
Call of Duty®: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
Call of Duty®: Ghosts Gold Edition
Carmageddon: Max Damage
Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
Chivalry: Ultimate Edition
DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin
Dead Island Definitive Collection
Deadpool
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth – Digital Edition
Dishonored® Definitive Edition
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE
DRAGON QUEST HEROES™
DRAGON QUEST HEROES™ Digital Slime Collector’s Edition
DRIVECLUB™
DRIVECLUB™ BIKES
DRIVECLUB™ BIKES Expansion
DRIVECLUB™ Full Game for PlayStation®Plus
DRIVECLUB™ Season Pass
DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
Dungeons 2
Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
Evolve
Evolve Digital Deluxe
Evolve Hunting Season 1
Evolve Hunting Season 2
Far Cry 4
Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
Far Cry 4 Season pass
Game of Thrones – Season Pass
God of War® III Remastered
Godzilla: Digital Edition
GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR-
Heavy Rain™
inFAMOUS Second Son™
inFAMOUS Second Son™ + inFAMOUS™ First Light
inFAMOUS Second Son™ Legendary Edition
inFAMOUS™ First Light
Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL
KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL and Season Pass Bundle
KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL Intercept Online Co-op Mode (Standalone)
Let’s Sing 2016
Let’s Sing 2016 (Radio NRJ) – Version France
Life is Strange Season Pass
Lords of the Fallen
Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2
Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass
Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass
Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe
Monopoly Family Fun Pack
Monster Jam: Crush It!
Motorcycle Club
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame
NOW That’s What I Call SING
Omega Quintet
Onechanbara Z2: Chaos
PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE DLC Bundle!
PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE Game Bundle
Rayman Legends
Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
RIDE
Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition
Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell
Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
Shadow Warrior
Sleeping Dogs™ Definitive Edition
Sniper Elite 3
Sniper Elite 3 Season Pass
Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION
Street Fighter V
Street Fighter V – 2016 Season Pass
Strider
Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment
Sword Art Online: Lost Song
Tales from the Borderlands – Season Pass
Tales of Zestiria – Digital Standard Edition
Tearaway™ Unfolded
The Evil Within
The Evil Within Season Pass
The Heavy Rain™ & BEYOND: Two Souls™ Collection
The Last of Us™: Left Behind (Standalone)
The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries
The Walking Dead: Season Two
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
The Witness
The Wolf Among Us
Thief
Toukiden Kiwami
Toy Soldiers: War Chest
Toy Soldiers: War Chest Hall of Fame Edition
Trials Fusion
Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition
Trials of the Blood Dragon
TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + OST
TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + TRIALS FUSION AWESOME MAX EDITION
TRON RUN/r
TRON RUN/r (Deluxe Bundle)
Watch_Dogs™
WATCH_DOGS™ COMPLETE EDITION
Watch_Dogs™ Season Pass
Wolfenstein: The New Order
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest
Worms™ Battlegrounds
WRC 5 eSports Edition
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist

Digitale kortingen (tot 8 februari)
Absolute Drift: Zen Edition
ABZÛ
Action Henk
Active Soccer 2 DX
ADR1FT
Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space
Aqua Moto Racing Utopia
Armikrog
Axiom Verge
BADLAND: Game of the Year Edition
Bard’s Gold
Blues and Bullets – ep. 1 & 2 Bundle
Blues and Bullets – Episode 1
Blues and Bullets – Episode 2
Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux
Castles
Crypt of the NecroDancer
Dead Synchronicity
Dex
Downwell
Furi
Ginger: Beyond the crystal
Goosebumps: The Game
Heart and Slash
HoPiKo
I am Bread
Jetpack Joyride
King’s Quest: Season Pass
King’s Quest: The Complete Collection
Manual Samuel
Mekazoo
Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart
Not A Hero
Orc Slayer
Overcooked
Overcooked Holiday Bundle
Rebel Galaxy
Shadow Complex Remastered
Slain: Back from Hell
Soul Axiom
Subject 13
Super Toy Cars
Sword Coast Legends™
Terraria – PlayStation®4 Edition
The Bug Butcher
The Legend of Korra™
The Little Acre
The Park

PS3 & PS Vita Savings (tot 8 februari)
A.W. Phoenix Festa
Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
Air Conflicts: Secret Wars
Air Conflicts: Vietnam
Alien: Isolation
Amnesia: Memories
ArcaniA – The complete tale
Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
Assassin’s Creed Naval Edition
Assassin’s Creed Naval Edition
Assassin’s Creed® 2 Game of the Year Edition
Assassin’s Creed® Brotherhood Complete Pack
Assassin’s Creed® Double Edition
Assassin’s Creed® Freedom Cry
Assassin’s Creed® Heritage Collection
Assassin’s Creed® II Complete Pack
Assassin’s Creed® III – Gold Edition
Assassin’s Creed® III Liberation
Assassin’s Creed® IV Black Flag™
Assassin’s Creed® IV Black Flag™ – Deluxe Edition
Assassin’s Creed® Liberation HD
Back to the Future: The Game – 5 Game Series
Batman Arkham Collection
Batman Arkham Origins
Batman: Arkham Asylum
Batman: Arkham City
Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate
Batman™: Arkham Origins Blackgate – Deluxe Edition
Bayonetta
Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse: Episode 1
Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse: Episode 1 & 2
Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse: Episode 2
Call of Duty: Black Ops II Gold Edition
Call of Duty®: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
Call of Duty®: Black Ops™ Gold Edition
Call of Duty®: Ghosts Gold Edition
Chivalry: Medieval Warfare
Dead Island
Dead Island Riptide
Deadpool
Devil May Cry® HD Collection
Dex
Digimon All-Star Rumble
Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth – Digital Edition
DmC Devil May Cry
DuckTales: Remastered
Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders from Planet Spa…
EARTH DEFENSE FORCE® 2017 PORTABLE
Earth Defense Force® 2025
FAR CRY 3 + FAR CRY 4
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
Far Cry 4
Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
Far Cry 4 Season Pass
Far Cry Classic
Far Cry® 3
Far Cry® 3 + Far Cry® 3 Blood Dragon
Far Cry®2
Far Cry®2 + Fortunes Pack
Game of Thrones – Season Pass
Godzilla: Digital Edtion
Goosebumps: The Game
GRID 2
GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR-
Handball 16
Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
Jurassic Park: The Game
King’s Quest: Season Pass
King’s Quest: The Complete Collection
Life is Strange Season Pass
Lost Planet 3
MeiQ: Labyrinth of Death
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS-FORCE
Monster Jam Battlegrounds
Motorcycle Club
MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame
One Piece Burning Blood
One Piece Burning Blood Gold Edition
One Piece Pirate Warriors 3
One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 Gold Edition
PAYDAY™ 2
Rayman Legends
Rayman Legends + Rayman Origins
Rayman® Origins
RIDE
Risen™ 3:Titan Lords
Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul
Saints Row IV
Saints Row IV Game of the Century Edition
Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
Sam & Max’ The Devil’s Playhouse
Sam & Max: Beyond Time & Space
Sid Meier’s Civilization® Revolution™ 2 Plus
Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition
Sniper Elite 3
Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION
STREET FIGHTER X TEKKEN
STREET FIGHTER™ III: 3rd Strike Online Edition Unlock
Sword Art Online: Hollow Fragment
Sword Art Online: Lost Song
Tales of Monkey Island – Full Series
Tales of Zestiria – Digital Standard Edition
The Evil Within
The Evil Within Season Pass
The Legend of Korra™
The Walking Dead – Season Pass
The Walking Dead: Season Two – SEASON PASS
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
The Wolf Among Us – Season Pass
The Wolf Among Us – The Complete First Season
Thief
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD
Toukiden Kiwami
Trillion: God of Destruction
Watch_Dogs™
Wolfenstein: The New Order
Worms
Worms 2: Armageddon
Worms™ 2: Armageddon Game of the Year
Worms™ Crazy Golf
Worms™ Revolution
Worms™ Revolution Extreme
Worms™ Ultimate Mayhem
    
   
 Geen apps als Netflix op de Switch bij launch
 Off-screen gameplay voor Gran Turismo Sport
