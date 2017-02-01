    
27-01-2017
  
14-12-2016
   
28-10-2016
 
Nintendo heeft de trailer uitgebracht die het zal tonen tijdens de S...
De NES Classic Edition, ook wel Classic NES Mini genoemd, heeft tot ...
De online service voor de Nintendo Switch kost jaarlijks tussen de 2...
Review    Digimon World: ...InfoDigimon World: Next Order
Geplaatst op 01-02-2017
Uitgever: Bandai Namco
Ontwikkelaar: B.B. Studio		 6.5 
Review    Kingdom Hearts ...InfoKingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Geplaatst op 28-01-2017
Uitgever: Square-Enix
Ontwikkelaar: Square-Enix		 7.5 
Review    Yakuza 0InfoYakuza 0
Geplaatst op 27-01-2017
Uitgever: SEGA
Ontwikkelaar: SEGA		 8.0 
Review    SpiritSphereInfoSpiritSphere
Geplaatst op 24-01-2017
Uitgever: Eendhoorn Games
Ontwikkelaar: Eendhoorn Games		 7.0 
Review    Gravity Rush 2InfoGravity Rush 2
Geplaatst op 12-01-2017
Uitgever: Sony
Ontwikkelaar: SIE Japan Studio		 8.1 
Review    Sword Art Onlin...InfoSword Art Online: Hollow Realization
Geplaatst op 21-12-2016
Uitgever: Bandai Namco Entertainment
Ontwikkelaar: Aquria		 5.5 
Review    Final Fantasy X...InfoFinal Fantasy XV
Geplaatst op 09-12-2016
Uitgever: Square-Enix
Ontwikkelaar: Square-Enix		 7.5 

PlayStation Plus games voor februari bevat topper
  2 feb. 2017
07:20
De PlayStation Plus games voor februari zijn bekend gemaakt. Het betreft onder andere één topper in de lijst, te weten LittleBigPlanet 3 voor de PlayStation 4. De games zijn in de maand februari gratis beschikbaar voor PS Plus members.

PlayStation 4

LittleBigPlanet 3 (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Ninja Senki DX (Tribute Games)
Not a Hero (Devolver Digital)
Starwhal (Breakfall)
TorqueL (Active Gaming Media)

PlayStation 3

Anna — Extended Edition (Kalypso Media)
Starwhal (Breakfall)

PS Vita

Ninja Senki DX (Tribute Games)
TorqueL (Active Gaming Media)
    
   
