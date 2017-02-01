PlayStation Plus games voor februari bevat topper

De PlayStation Plus games voor februari zijn bekend gemaakt. Het betreft onder andere één topper in de lijst, te weten LittleBigPlanet 3 voor de PlayStation 4. De games zijn in de maand februari gratis beschikbaar voor PS Plus members.
PlayStation 4
LittleBigPlanet 3 (Sony Interactive Entertainment) Ninja Senki DX (Tribute Games) Not a Hero (Devolver Digital) Starwhal (Breakfall) TorqueL (Active Gaming Media)
PlayStation 3
Anna — Extended Edition (Kalypso Media) Starwhal (Breakfall)
PS Vita
Ninja Senki DX (Tribute Games) TorqueL (Active Gaming Media)