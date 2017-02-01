PlayStation Plus games voor februari bevat topper

2 feb. 2017 07:20 07:20

De PlayStation Plus games voor februari zijn bekend gemaakt. Het betreft onder andere één topper in de lijst, te weten LittleBigPlanet 3 voor de PlayStation 4. De games zijn in de maand februari gratis beschikbaar voor PS Plus members.



PlayStation 4



LittleBigPlanet 3 (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ninja Senki DX (Tribute Games)

Not a Hero (Devolver Digital)

Starwhal (Breakfall)

TorqueL (Active Gaming Media)



PlayStation 3



Anna — Extended Edition (Kalypso Media)

Starwhal (Breakfall)



PS Vita



Ninja Senki DX (Tribute Games)

TorqueL (Active Gaming Media)