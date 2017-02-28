Closed beta van Mirage: Arcane Warfare krijgt datum

2 mrt. 2017 07:07 07:07

Torn Banner Studios heeft vandaag de startdatum aangekondigd van de langverwachte gesloten beta voor hun nieuwe, multiplayer combat action game Mirage: Arcane Warfare. Vanaf 27 maart 2017 kunnen spelers die de game vooraf gereserveerd hebben, direct toegang krijgen tot de gesloten beta.



• Six playable character classes ranging from the ghostly Vypress assassin to the hulking Taurant, all with customizable magic ability loadouts and hundreds of voice emotes

• First reveal of new character, the Entropist - a jolly, portly mage imbued with terrifying, often hilarious powers who rides a flying carpet and wields a magic staff

• 10+ maps available throughout the Beta period, each playable in multiple game modes including Team Objective, Point Capture, Capture-the-Flag and more

• Automatic matchmaking to pair players of the same skill level, or classic server browser