 Reacties: 3   Stemmen: 287
Review    Torment: Tides ...InfoTorment: Tides of Numenera
Geplaatst op 28-02-2017
Uitgever: Techland
Ontwikkelaar: inXile Entertainment		 7.1 
Review    For HonorInfoFor Honor
Geplaatst op 23-02-2017
Uitgever: Ubisoft
Ontwikkelaar: Ubisoft Montreal		 8.2 
Preview   Ghost Recon: Wi...InfoGhost Recon: Wildlands (beta)
Geplaatst op 15-02-2017
Uitgever: Ubisoft
Ontwikkelaar: Ubisoft Paris		 -
Review    Sniper Elite 4InfoSniper Elite 4
Geplaatst op 14-02-2017
Uitgever: Rebellion Developments
Ontwikkelaar: Koch Media		 8.5 
Review    NiohInfoNioh
Geplaatst op 13-02-2017
Uitgever: Sony/Tecmo Koei
Ontwikkelaar: Team Ninja		 7.7 
Review    Rocketbirds 2: ...InfoRocketbirds 2: Evolution
Geplaatst op 12-02-2017
Uitgever: Reverb Triple XP
Ontwikkelaar: Ratloop Asia		 6.0 
Review    Tales of Berser...InfoTales of Berseria
Geplaatst op 03-02-2017
Uitgever: Bandai Namco
Ontwikkelaar: Bandai Namco		 7.6 

Closed beta van Mirage: Arcane Warfare krijgt datum
  2 mrt. 2017
07:07
Torn Banner Studios heeft vandaag de startdatum aangekondigd van de langverwachte gesloten beta voor hun nieuwe, multiplayer combat action game Mirage: Arcane Warfare. Vanaf 27 maart 2017 kunnen spelers die de game vooraf gereserveerd hebben, direct toegang krijgen tot de gesloten beta.

• Six playable character classes ranging from the ghostly Vypress assassin to the hulking Taurant, all with customizable magic ability loadouts and hundreds of voice emotes
• First reveal of new character, the Entropist - a jolly, portly mage imbued with terrifying, often hilarious powers who rides a flying carpet and wields a magic staff
• 10+ maps available throughout the Beta period, each playable in multiple game modes including Team Objective, Point Capture, Capture-the-Flag and more
• Automatic matchmaking to pair players of the same skill level, or classic server browser
    
   
