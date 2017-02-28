    
Gameview video's
27-02-2017
 
27-01-2017
  
14-12-2016
   
Het Duitse Gamefront meldt dat de launch update voor de Ninten...
Het lijkt erop dat Sony vandaag en de komende weken prijsverla...
The Fast and the Furious producer Neal Moritz heeft een nieuwe...
Nieuws van de week
Review    Torment: Tides ...InfoTorment: Tides of Numenera
Geplaatst op 28-02-2017
Uitgever: Techland
Ontwikkelaar: inXile Entertainment		 7.1 
Review    For HonorInfoFor Honor
Geplaatst op 23-02-2017
Uitgever: Ubisoft
Ontwikkelaar: Ubisoft Montreal		 8.2 
Preview   Ghost Recon: Wi...InfoGhost Recon: Wildlands (beta)
Geplaatst op 15-02-2017
Uitgever: Ubisoft
Ontwikkelaar: Ubisoft Paris		 -
Review    Sniper Elite 4InfoSniper Elite 4
Geplaatst op 14-02-2017
Uitgever: Rebellion Developments
Ontwikkelaar: Koch Media		 8.5 
Review    NiohInfoNioh
Geplaatst op 13-02-2017
Uitgever: Sony/Tecmo Koei
Ontwikkelaar: Team Ninja		 7.7 
Review    Rocketbirds 2: ...InfoRocketbirds 2: Evolution
Geplaatst op 12-02-2017
Uitgever: Reverb Triple XP
Ontwikkelaar: Ratloop Asia		 6.0 
Review    Tales of Berser...InfoTales of Berseria
Geplaatst op 03-02-2017
Uitgever: Bandai Namco
Ontwikkelaar: Bandai Namco		 7.6 

Guerrilla geeft geinige workaround voor cinematic crash Horizon: Zero Dawn
  3 mrt. 2017
07:24
Guerrilla Games heeft een geinige oplossing gegeven voor mensen die te maken hebben met een crashende opening cinematic in de game Horizon: Zero Dawn. Hoewel men werkt aan een permanente fix, laat men weten dat er een 'tijdelijke workaround' beschikbaar is. De issues doen zich overigens slechts bij een klein aantal gebruikers voor.

“Following up on our message from yesterday, we are aware that a small number of users are suffering a crash during cinematic sequences when playing Horizon: Zero Dawn, most notably in the opening cinematic. We are investigating the issue with the highest priority.

In the meantime, we believe we have a potential, temporary workaround for users that play the game from Blu-ray disc. Please note that these steps may not solve the issue for all the users.

Step-by-step:

After the game has crashed please restart your PS4.
After your PS4 has restarted, leave the Horizon: Zero Dawn disc in the PS4 for 2 hours while the PS4 is powered on and idle.
Then start the game again.
Viewing the intro cinematic: If you missed a part of the intro cinematic, you can view it again from the main menu of the game – Extras > Intro Movie.

We apologize sincerely for the inconvenience!
    
   
 Launch update fixt synchronisatie issues met Joy-Con-controller
