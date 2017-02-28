Guerrilla geeft geinige workaround voor cinematic crash Horizon: Zero Dawn

3 mrt. 2017 07:24 07:24

Guerrilla Games heeft een geinige oplossing gegeven voor mensen die te maken hebben met een crashende opening cinematic in de game Horizon: Zero Dawn. Hoewel men werkt aan een permanente fix, laat men weten dat er een 'tijdelijke workaround' beschikbaar is. De issues doen zich overigens slechts bij een klein aantal gebruikers voor.



“Following up on our message from yesterday, we are aware that a small number of users are suffering a crash during cinematic sequences when playing Horizon: Zero Dawn, most notably in the opening cinematic. We are investigating the issue with the highest priority.



In the meantime, we believe we have a potential, temporary workaround for users that play the game from Blu-ray disc. Please note that these steps may not solve the issue for all the users.



Step-by-step:



After the game has crashed please restart your PS4.

After your PS4 has restarted, leave the Horizon: Zero Dawn disc in the PS4 for 2 hours while the PS4 is powered on and idle.

Then start the game again.

Viewing the intro cinematic: If you missed a part of the intro cinematic, you can view it again from the main menu of the game – Extras > Intro Movie.



We apologize sincerely for the inconvenience!