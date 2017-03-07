    
 Reacties: 3   Stemmen: 315
Dubbele korting voor PS Plus members op forse lijst met games
  Categorie: PlayStation 4
  9 mrt. 2017
06:56
De Europese PlayStation Store houdt een dubbele korting promotie voor PlayStation Plus members. Deze start vanaf vandaag en duurt tot 22 maart aanstaande. Bovenop de standaard korting op onderstaande games, komt er een extra korting op de titels voor PS Plus members. Een voorbeeld is The Witcher 3, waar momenteel 20% korting op staat, maar nog eens extra 20% korting bovenop is gekomen als je in het bezit bent van PS Plus. Onderstaande lijst met games maken onderdeel uit van de actie:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
No Man’s Sky
Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
Fallout 4
Batman: Return to Arkham
Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition
Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare
Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe
XCOM 2
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
7 Days to Die
Mad Max
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
Farming Simulator 17
Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition
Firefighters – The Simulation
Forestry 2017 – The Simulation
Grand Theft Auto III
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
Canis Canem Edit
Red Dead Revolver
The Warriors
Manhunt
Max Payne
F1™ 2016
Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
Assetto Corsa
God Eater 2 – Rage Burst
STAR OCEAN: IAF DIGITAL EDITION
Sleeping Dogs™ Definitive Edition
Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass
Call of Duty®: IW Legacy + Destiny – The Collection Bundle
Ultra Street Fighter™ IV
Homefront®: The Revolution
Homefront®: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle
SAMURAI SHODOWN VI™
DIVINITY ORIGINAL SIN – ENHANCED EDITION
DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™
PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness
WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
DEAD RISING Triple Bundle Pack
DEAD RISING 2
DEAD RISING 2 Off The Record
DEAD RISING
Aragami
Professional Farmer 2017
Call of Duty®: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition (Day Zero)
Call of Duty®: Ghosts and Season Pass Bundle
Ride 2
Ride 2 Season Pass
Ride 2 Special Edition
Zombie Army Trilogy
Worms Anniversary Edition
Worms W.M.D
Deadpool
Life is Strange Season Pass
Bound by Flame™
Deponia
Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
BlazBlue Chronophantasma Extend
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
FAHRENHEIT
Flockers
Grand Ages: Medieval
Handball 17
Mordheim: City of the Damned
NAtURAL DOCtRINE
Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel
Republique
SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS
Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
Silence
The Telltale Games Collection
The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle
Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special …
Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity
Tropico 5
Tropico 5 – Complete Collection
Valentino Rossi The Game
Valentino Rossi The Game – Digital Deluxe
Valentino Rossi The Game – Season Pass
Valentino Rossi The Game – Special Edition
Valentino Rossi The Game Compact
Valkyria Chronicles Remastered
    
   
