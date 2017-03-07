Dubbele korting voor PS Plus members op forse lijst met games

De Europese PlayStation Store houdt een dubbele korting promotie voor PlayStation Plus members. Deze start vanaf vandaag en duurt tot 22 maart aanstaande. Bovenop de standaard korting op onderstaande games, komt er een extra korting op de titels voor PS Plus members. Een voorbeeld is The Witcher 3, waar momenteel 20% korting op staat, maar nog eens extra 20% korting bovenop is gekomen als je in het bezit bent van PS Plus. Onderstaande lijst met games maken onderdeel uit van de actie:
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition No Man’s Sky Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition Fallout 4 Batman: Return to Arkham Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe XCOM 2 XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition 7 Days to Die Mad Max Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes Farming Simulator 17 Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition Firefighters – The Simulation Forestry 2017 – The Simulation Grand Theft Auto III Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Canis Canem Edit Red Dead Revolver The Warriors Manhunt Max Payne F1™ 2016 Odin Sphere Leifthrasir Assetto Corsa God Eater 2 – Rage Burst STAR OCEAN: IAF DIGITAL EDITION Sleeping Dogs™ Definitive Edition Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass Call of Duty®: IW Legacy + Destiny – The Collection Bundle Ultra Street Fighter™ IV Homefront®: The Revolution Homefront®: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle SAMURAI SHODOWN VI™ DIVINITY ORIGINAL SIN – ENHANCED EDITION DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™ PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship DEAD RISING Triple Bundle Pack DEAD RISING 2 DEAD RISING 2 Off The Record DEAD RISING Aragami Professional Farmer 2017 Call of Duty®: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition (Day Zero) Call of Duty®: Ghosts and Season Pass Bundle Ride 2 Ride 2 Season Pass Ride 2 Special Edition Zombie Army Trilogy Worms Anniversary Edition Worms W.M.D Deadpool Life is Strange Season Pass Bound by Flame™ Deponia Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders BlazBlue Chronophantasma Extend Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky FAHRENHEIT Flockers Grand Ages: Medieval Handball 17 Mordheim: City of the Damned NAtURAL DOCtRINE Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel Republique SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter Silence The Telltale Games Collection The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special … Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity Tropico 5 Tropico 5 – Complete Collection Valentino Rossi The Game Valentino Rossi The Game – Digital Deluxe Valentino Rossi The Game – Season Pass Valentino Rossi The Game – Special Edition Valentino Rossi The Game Compact Valkyria Chronicles Remastered