Nintendo: Geen wereldwijde issues met Switch

13 mrt. 2017 07:19 07:19

Op dit moment worden er hier en daar wat issues gemeld met de Nintendo Switch. Het gaat onder andere om de screen-scratching, waarmee krassen op het scherm komen bij het plaatsen van de console in de dock, en om de bluetooth verbinding van de linker Joy-Con controller. Nintendo heeft echter in een statement officieel bekend gemaakt dat mensen niet in paniek hoeven te raken. Het is namelijk geen technisch probleem dat zich verspreid over de wereld voordoet. In een statement aan de Time laat men weten:



“At Nintendo, we take great pride in creating quality products and we want our consumers to have a positive experience. It is common with any new innovative consumer technology for consumers to have questions, and Nintendo Switch is no exception.



“There are no widespread technical problems, and all issues are being handled promptly, including the reports regarding the left Joy-Con Bluetooth connection. To best support our customers, we continuously update the online consumer support site and provide real-time answers to the questions we are receiving.



“We want our consumers to get up and running quickly to have fun with Nintendo Switch, and if anything falls short of this goal we encourage them to contact Nintendo’s Consumer Service team. For help with any hardware or software questions, please visit: http://support.nintendo.com”