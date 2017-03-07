    
De launch trailer voor Mass Effect: Andromeda is uitgebracht. ...
Bethesda heeft bevestigd dat de shooter Quake Champions van ID...
Horizon: Zero Dawn benut nog niet het volledig potentieel van ...
Review    Ghost Recon: Wi...InfoGhost Recon: Wildlands
Geplaatst op 07-03-2017
Uitgever: Ubisoft
Ontwikkelaar: Ubisoft Paris		 9.0 
Review    Horizon Zero Da...InfoHorizon Zero Dawn
Geplaatst op 04-03-2017
Uitgever: Sony
Ontwikkelaar: Guerrilla Games		 9.2 
Review    Torment: Tides ...InfoTorment: Tides of Numenera
Geplaatst op 28-02-2017
Uitgever: Techland
Ontwikkelaar: inXile Entertainment		 7.1 
Review    For HonorInfoFor Honor
Geplaatst op 23-02-2017
Uitgever: Ubisoft
Ontwikkelaar: Ubisoft Montreal		 8.2 
Preview   Ghost Recon: Wi...InfoGhost Recon: Wildlands (beta)
Geplaatst op 15-02-2017
Uitgever: Ubisoft
Ontwikkelaar: Ubisoft Paris		 -
Review    Sniper Elite 4InfoSniper Elite 4
Geplaatst op 14-02-2017
Uitgever: Rebellion Developments
Ontwikkelaar: Koch Media		 8.5 
Review    NiohInfoNioh
Geplaatst op 13-02-2017
Uitgever: Sony/Tecmo Koei
Ontwikkelaar: Team Ninja		 7.7 

Nintendo: Geen wereldwijde issues met Switch
  Categorie: Switch - Permalink
 13 mrt. 2017
07:19
Op dit moment worden er hier en daar wat issues gemeld met de Nintendo Switch. Het gaat onder andere om de screen-scratching, waarmee krassen op het scherm komen bij het plaatsen van de console in de dock, en om de bluetooth verbinding van de linker Joy-Con controller. Nintendo heeft echter in een statement officieel bekend gemaakt dat mensen niet in paniek hoeven te raken. Het is namelijk geen technisch probleem dat zich verspreid over de wereld voordoet. In een statement aan de Time laat men weten:

“At Nintendo, we take great pride in creating quality products and we want our consumers to have a positive experience. It is common with any new innovative consumer technology for consumers to have questions, and Nintendo Switch is no exception.

“There are no widespread technical problems, and all issues are being handled promptly, including the reports regarding the left Joy-Con Bluetooth connection. To best support our customers, we continuously update the online consumer support site and provide real-time answers to the questions we are receiving.

“We want our consumers to get up and running quickly to have fun with Nintendo Switch, and if anything falls short of this goal we encourage them to contact Nintendo’s Consumer Service team. For help with any hardware or software questions, please visit: http://support.nintendo.com”
    
   
 Launch trailer voor Mass Effect: Andromeda
