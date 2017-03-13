Main
Review
A Pixel Story
A Pixel Story
Geplaatst op 13-03-2017
Uitgever: Rising Star Games
Ontwikkelaar: Lamplight Studios
6.5
Review
Ghost Recon: Wi...
Ghost Recon: Wildlands
Geplaatst op 07-03-2017
Uitgever: Ubisoft
Ontwikkelaar: Ubisoft Paris
9.0
Review
Horizon Zero Da...
Horizon Zero Dawn
Geplaatst op 04-03-2017
Uitgever: Sony
Ontwikkelaar: Guerrilla Games
9.2
Review
Torment: Tides ...
Torment: Tides of Numenera
Geplaatst op 28-02-2017
Uitgever: Techland
Ontwikkelaar: inXile Entertainment
7.1
Review
For Honor
For Honor
Geplaatst op 23-02-2017
Uitgever: Ubisoft
Ontwikkelaar: Ubisoft Montreal
8.2
Preview
Ghost Recon: Wi...
Ghost Recon: Wildlands (beta)
Geplaatst op 15-02-2017
Uitgever: Ubisoft
Ontwikkelaar: Ubisoft Paris
-
Review
Sniper Elite 4
Sniper Elite 4
Geplaatst op 14-02-2017
Uitgever: Rebellion Developments
Ontwikkelaar: Koch Media
8.5
02-03
Borderlands 3
Borderlands 3
Uitgever: 2K Games
Ontwikkelaar: Gearbox Software
Rating: (0.00)
(0.00)
27-02
Berserk and the Band...
Berserk and the Band of the Hawk
Uitgever: Koei Tecmo
Ontwikkelaar: Omega Force
Rating: (0.00)
(0.00)
19-02
Dragon Ball Fusions
Dragon Ball Fusions
Uitgever: Namco Bandai
Ontwikkelaar: Ganbarion Co. Ltd.
Rating: (1.00)
(1.00)
08-02
Project CARS 2
Project CARS 2
Uitgever: Namco Bandai
Ontwikkelaar: Slightly Mad Studios
Rating: (3.00)
(3.00)
25-01
Yakuza 0
Yakuza 0
Uitgever: SEGA
Ontwikkelaar: SEGA
Rating: (2.00)
(2.00)
24-01
Tales of Berseria
Tales of Berseria
Uitgever: Namco Bandai
Ontwikkelaar: Namco Bandai
Rating: (5.00)
(5.00)
20-01
Super Bomberman R
Super Bomberman R
Uitgever: Konami
Ontwikkelaar: Konami
Rating: (0.00)
(0.00)
Broederliefde in Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 trailer
Evilgamerz
Tip een vriend
-
Views: 27 -
Categorie:
Multiplatform
-
Permalink
-
Reageer
16 mrt. 2017
08:03
08:03
Er is weer een nieuwe trailer verschenen van Sniper Ghost Warrior 3. Het spel werd meermaals uitgesteld voor de PC, Xbox One en PlayStation 4. De trailer draait over broederliefde tussen Jon en Robert North.
(Totaal aantal stemmen:
0
)
