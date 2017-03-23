Europese PlayStation Store weer vernieuwd met content

De Europese PlayStation Store is weer vernieuwd met enkele content. Het betreft onderstaande update:
Games
MLB The Show 17 – €49.99 (PS4) MLB The Show 17 MVP Edition – €54.99 (PS4) MLB The Show 17 Digital Deluxe Edition – €79.99 (PS4) Anoxemia – €7.99 (PS4) Fated: The Silent Oath – €9.99 (PS VR) Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren’s Call – €9.99 (PS4) R.B.I. Baseball 17 – €23.99 (PS4) Rain World – €19.99 (PS4) Skyforge: Early Adopter Pack – €15.99 (PS4) Skyforge: Extended Early Adopter Pack – Rage of the Berserker – €54.99 (PS4) Skyforge: Ultimate Early Adopter Pack – Wrath of the Gods – €79.99 (PS4) Korix – €19.99 (PS VR) Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol. 2 – €14.99 (PS4) Fairune – €4.99 (PS Vita) Snake Pass (PS4) Vanaf 29 maart The Inner World (PS4) Vanaf 29 maart Digerati – Indie Darling Bundle (PS4) Vanaf 29 maart We Are The Dwarves (PS4) Vanaf 29 maart Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (PS4) Vanaf 31 maart APB Reloaded (PS4) Vanaf 31 maart The Pure Bundle (PS4) Vanaf 31 maart Punch Club (PS4) Vanaf 31 maart
Demo's
Mafia III
DLC
Battlefield 1 (PS4) They Shall Not Pass
Dark Souls III (PS4) The Ringed City – €14.99
Mafia III (PS4) Faster, Baby! – €14.99
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (PS4) Method Man VO Pack UK Special Forces VO Pack
Final Fantasy XV (PS4) Episode Gladiolus – €4.99
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier (PS4) Episode 3 – €6.49
MLB The Show 17 (PS4) Stubs (1,000) Stubs (5,000) Stubs (11,000) Stubs (24,000) Stubs (67,500) Stubs (150,000)
Skyforge (PS4) Diverse Argents
Minecraft (PS4) Power Rangers Skin Pack – €2.99 Mini Game Masters Skin Pack – €1.99