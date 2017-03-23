    
Gameview video's
24-03-2017
   
27-02-2017
 
27-01-2017
  
Nieuwe artikelen
0K
Persona 5 scoort tot dusver subliem in de eerste reviews. Niet...
0K
Microsoft heeft weer een tweetal games toegevoegd aan de backw...
0K
LittleBigPlanet wordt nog altijd ondersteund, en dan gaat het ...
Nieuws van de week
Nieuwsfilter
Filter de volgende berichten:

...en de volgende berichten:

...en de volgende berichten:


Ik wil deze berichten:
  
LVL
0
Gast (niet ingelogd)
Log-in   Registreer
EG-score: 0 punten
Je bent niet ingelogd. Registreer je eerst en log dan in met je gebruikersnaam en wachtwoord.


Je bent niet ingelogd. Registreer je eerst en log dan in met je gebruikersnaam en wachtwoord.
 Reacties: 3   Stemmen: 391

Europese PlayStation Store weer vernieuwd met content
  Tip een vriend - Views: 30 - Categorie: PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 - Permalink - Reageer
 29 mrt. 2017
07:28
De Europese PlayStation Store is weer vernieuwd met enkele content. Het betreft onderstaande update:

Games

MLB The Show 17 – €49.99 (PS4)
MLB The Show 17 MVP Edition – €54.99 (PS4)
MLB The Show 17 Digital Deluxe Edition – €79.99 (PS4)
Anoxemia – €7.99 (PS4)
Fated: The Silent Oath – €9.99 (PS VR)
Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren’s Call – €9.99 (PS4)
R.B.I. Baseball 17 – €23.99 (PS4)
Rain World – €19.99 (PS4)
Skyforge: Early Adopter Pack – €15.99 (PS4)
Skyforge: Extended Early Adopter Pack – Rage of the Berserker – €54.99 (PS4)
Skyforge: Ultimate Early Adopter Pack – Wrath of the Gods – €79.99 (PS4)
Korix – €19.99 (PS VR)
Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol. 2 – €14.99 (PS4)
Fairune – €4.99 (PS Vita)
Snake Pass (PS4) Vanaf 29 maart
The Inner World (PS4) Vanaf 29 maart
Digerati – Indie Darling Bundle (PS4) Vanaf 29 maart
We Are The Dwarves (PS4) Vanaf 29 maart
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (PS4) Vanaf 31 maart
APB Reloaded (PS4) Vanaf 31 maart
The Pure Bundle (PS4) Vanaf 31 maart
Punch Club (PS4) Vanaf 31 maart

Demo's

Mafia III

DLC

Battlefield 1 (PS4)
They Shall Not Pass

Dark Souls III (PS4)
The Ringed City – €14.99

Mafia III (PS4)
Faster, Baby! – €14.99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (PS4)
Method Man VO Pack
UK Special Forces VO Pack

Final Fantasy XV (PS4)
Episode Gladiolus – €4.99

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier (PS4)
Episode 3 – €6.49

MLB The Show 17 (PS4)
Stubs (1,000)
Stubs (5,000)
Stubs (11,000)
Stubs (24,000)
Stubs (67,500)
Stubs (150,000)

Skyforge (PS4)
Diverse Argents

Minecraft (PS4)
Power Rangers Skin Pack – €2.99
Mini Game Masters Skin Pack – €1.99

Ghost Recon Wildlands (PS4)
Peruvian Connection Pack – €4.99
    
   
  (Totaal aantal stemmen: 0)



 Weer 2 Xbox 360 games speelbaar op de Xbox One
 Veel gameplay voor Persona 5
  Gedefinieerde keywords: PlayStation Store,




Vorige pagina |  Pagina's: 1
 
Berichtgeving:

Vul hier commentaar in betreffende het nieuwsbericht.
Reageer beschaafd en met respect. Flamers, fanboys en spammers worden verbannen. Registreer je voor meer mogelijkheden.

 Smilies:


  Recente games
Downloadbare content
Dragon Ball Fusions
Toegevoegd op 19-02
 
Abandon Ship
Toegevoegd op 07-11
 
Resident Evil 7
Toegevoegd op 03-01
   
Nintendo Switch - Firmware 2.1.0
Toegevoegd op 28-03
Type: Firmware/driver
Mafia III - Demo
Toegevoegd op 28-03
Type: App/demo/beta
Mafia III - 1.070.0 update
Toegevoegd op 27-03
Type: Update/patch


  Tussenstand member van de maand 03-2017
Laatste actieve gebruikers