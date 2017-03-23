Europese PlayStation Store weer vernieuwd met content

29 mrt. 2017 07:28 07:28

De Europese PlayStation Store is weer vernieuwd met enkele content. Het betreft onderstaande update:



Games



MLB The Show 17 – €49.99 (PS4)

MLB The Show 17 MVP Edition – €54.99 (PS4)

MLB The Show 17 Digital Deluxe Edition – €79.99 (PS4)

Anoxemia – €7.99 (PS4)

Fated: The Silent Oath – €9.99 (PS VR)

Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren’s Call – €9.99 (PS4)

R.B.I. Baseball 17 – €23.99 (PS4)

Rain World – €19.99 (PS4)

Skyforge: Early Adopter Pack – €15.99 (PS4)

Skyforge: Extended Early Adopter Pack – Rage of the Berserker – €54.99 (PS4)

Skyforge: Ultimate Early Adopter Pack – Wrath of the Gods – €79.99 (PS4)

Korix – €19.99 (PS VR)

Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol. 2 – €14.99 (PS4)

Fairune – €4.99 (PS Vita)

Snake Pass (PS4) Vanaf 29 maart

The Inner World (PS4) Vanaf 29 maart

Digerati – Indie Darling Bundle (PS4) Vanaf 29 maart

We Are The Dwarves (PS4) Vanaf 29 maart

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (PS4) Vanaf 31 maart

APB Reloaded (PS4) Vanaf 31 maart

The Pure Bundle (PS4) Vanaf 31 maart

Punch Club (PS4) Vanaf 31 maart



Demo's



Mafia III



DLC



Battlefield 1 (PS4)

They Shall Not Pass



Dark Souls III (PS4)

The Ringed City – €14.99



Mafia III (PS4)

Faster, Baby! – €14.99



Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (PS4)

Method Man VO Pack

UK Special Forces VO Pack



Final Fantasy XV (PS4)

Episode Gladiolus – €4.99



The Walking Dead: A New Frontier (PS4)

Episode 3 – €6.49



MLB The Show 17 (PS4)

Stubs (1,000)

Stubs (5,000)

Stubs (11,000)

Stubs (24,000)

Stubs (67,500)

Stubs (150,000)



Skyforge (PS4)

Diverse Argents



Minecraft (PS4)

Power Rangers Skin Pack – €2.99

Mini Game Masters Skin Pack – €1.99



Ghost Recon Wildlands (PS4)

Peruvian Connection Pack – €4.99