24-03-2017
   
27-02-2017
 
27-01-2017
  
Xbox Live Deals with Gold weer uitgebracht
 29 mrt. 2017
12:05
De Xbox Live Deals van de week zijn er weer. De onderstaande lijst met content heeft diverse kortingen die een week geldig zijn:

Xbox One Deals With Gold

101 Ways To Die – 50% korting
Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space -70% korting
Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre -10% korting
Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux -70% korting
Castles -50% korting
Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain – Add-on – 50% korting
Forza Horizon 3 VIP – Add-on – 50% korting
Her Majesty’s SPIFFING -33% korting
Mafia 3 -50% korting
Mafia 3 Deluxe Edition -50% korting
WWE 2K17 -50% korting
WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe -50% korting
WWE 2K17 Goldberg Pack – Add-on – 50% korting
WWE 2K17 MyPlayer Kick Start – Add-on – 50% korting
WWE 2K17 NXT Enhancement Pack – Add-on – 50% korting
WWE 2K17 Season Pass – Add-on – 30% korting
Zombie Army Trilogy -80% korting

Xbox One Deals with Gold – Spotlight Sale

Dead or Alive 5: Last Round: Core Fighters 30 Character Set – 30%
Dead or Alive 5: Last Round: Flower Set* – 20%
Dead or Alive 5: Last Round: Gust Mashup Costume Set – 30%
Dead or Alive 5: Last Round: Naotora Ii – 20%
Dead or Alive 5: Last Round: Newcomer Set – 20%
Dead or Alive 5: Last Round: Summer Festival Costume Set – 20%
    
   
