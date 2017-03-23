Xbox Live Deals with Gold weer uitgebracht

De Xbox Live Deals van de week zijn er weer. De onderstaande lijst met content heeft diverse kortingen die een week geldig zijn:
Xbox One Deals With Gold
101 Ways To Die – 50% korting Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space -70% korting Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre -10% korting Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux -70% korting Castles -50% korting Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain – Add-on – 50% korting Forza Horizon 3 VIP – Add-on – 50% korting Her Majesty’s SPIFFING -33% korting Mafia 3 -50% korting Mafia 3 Deluxe Edition -50% korting WWE 2K17 -50% korting WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe -50% korting WWE 2K17 Goldberg Pack – Add-on – 50% korting WWE 2K17 MyPlayer Kick Start – Add-on – 50% korting WWE 2K17 NXT Enhancement Pack – Add-on – 50% korting WWE 2K17 Season Pass – Add-on – 30% korting Zombie Army Trilogy -80% korting
Xbox One Deals with Gold – Spotlight Sale
Dead or Alive 5: Last Round: Core Fighters 30 Character Set – 30% Dead or Alive 5: Last Round: Flower Set* – 20% Dead or Alive 5: Last Round: Gust Mashup Costume Set – 30% Dead or Alive 5: Last Round: Naotora Ii – 20% Dead or Alive 5: Last Round: Newcomer Set – 20% Dead or Alive 5: Last Round: Summer Festival Costume Set – 20%