Europese PS Now weer uitgebreid met 15 games

20 apr. 2017 06:56 06:56

Sony heeft weer een vijftiental games toegevoegd aan PlayStation Now. Het gaat om PS3 titels die zijn toegevoegd. Daarmee komt het totale aanbod van PS Now op zo'n 400 games.



Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Zack Zero

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack

Aqua Panic!

Rio

Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Barbie and Her Sisters Puppy Rescue

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Kung Fu Panda Showdown of Legendary Legends

Monster High: New Ghoul in School

Kung Fu Rabbit

Legend of Kay Anniversary

Sonic Adventure 2

Ibb & Obb