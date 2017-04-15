Europese PS Now weer uitgebreid met 15 games

Sony heeft weer een vijftiental games toegevoegd aan PlayStation Now. Het gaat om PS3 titels die zijn toegevoegd. Daarmee komt het totale aanbod van PS Now op zo'n 400 games.
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Zack Zero Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack Aqua Panic! Rio Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom Barbie and Her Sisters Puppy Rescue How to Train Your Dragon 2 Kung Fu Panda Showdown of Legendary Legends Monster High: New Ghoul in School Kung Fu Rabbit Legend of Kay Anniversary Sonic Adventure 2 Ibb & Obb