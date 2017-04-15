    
Europese PS Now weer uitgebreid met 15 games
 20 apr. 2017
06:56
Sony heeft weer een vijftiental games toegevoegd aan PlayStation Now. Het gaat om PS3 titels die zijn toegevoegd. Daarmee komt het totale aanbod van PS Now op zo'n 400 games.

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
Zack Zero
Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
Aqua Panic!
Rio
Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations
Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
Barbie and Her Sisters Puppy Rescue
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Kung Fu Panda Showdown of Legendary Legends
Monster High: New Ghoul in School
Kung Fu Rabbit
Legend of Kay Anniversary
Sonic Adventure 2
Ibb & Obb
    
   
