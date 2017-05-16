    
Nieuws van de week
 Reacties: 3   Stemmen: 588

EDGE beoordeelt The Surge, Prey en Get Even
 24 mei. 2017
07:05
De EDGE heeft weer diverse games beoordeeld, waaronder het aankomende Get Even, Prey, The Surge en Rime.

Rime (PS4/Xbox One, Grey Box): 9
Prey (PS4/Xbox One, Bethesda): 8
Get Even (PS4/Xbox One, Bandai Namco): 6
The Surge (PS4/Xbox One, Deck 13): 6
What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4, Sony): 9
Strafe (PS4, Devolver Digital): 8
Statik (PS4, Tarsier Studios): 9
Puyo Puyo Tetris (Switch, Sega): 8
Guardians of the Galaxy - Tangled Up in Blue (PS4/Xbox One, Telltale): 5
    
   
 Assassin's Creed III en meer games backwards compatibel
 Eerste reviews voor Tekken 7 van Famitsu
Vorige pagina |  Pagina's: 1
 
