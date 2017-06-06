Diverse kortingen in de PlayStation Store

8 jun. 2017 07:02 07:02 PSX-Sense. Het zou gaan om kortingen tot meer dan 50% voor diverse titels waaronder Snake Pass, Song of the Deep en Layers of Fear. De lijst is als volgt en is geldig tot en met 21 juni:



Snake Pass – van €19,99 voor €11,99

Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle – van €14,99 voor €8,99

SOMA – van €28,49 voor €9,99

Hyper Light Drifter – van €18,99 voor €7,99

Furi – van €19,99 voor €7,99

Everything – van €14,99 voor €9,99

Amnesia: Collection – van €28,49 voor €13,99

Layers of Fear – van €19,99 voor €6,99

Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition – van €21,99 voor €8,69

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – van €19,99 voor €9,99

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Team JNPR Bundle – van €23,99 voor €11,99

OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood – van €12,99 voor €3,99

OlliOlli: Epic Combo Edition – van €24,99 voor €5,99

OlliOlli – van €9,99 voor €2,99

Coffin Dodgers – van €11,99 voor €3,99

Headmaster – van €19,99 voor €11,99

Plague Inc: Evolved – van €14,99 voor €4,99

Primal Carnage: Extinction – van €19,99 voor €4,99

The Turing Test – van €19,99 voor €7,99

Crypt of the NecroDancer – van €15,99 voor €4,99

Dangerous Golf – van €17,99 voor €5,99

GALAK-Z – van €19,99 voor €4,99

Gemini: Heroes Reborn – van €14,99 voor €4,99

N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure – van €19,99 voor €4,99

Song of the Deep – van €14,99 voor €5,99

The Bunker – van €19,99 voor €5,99 Er zijn weer aardig wat aanbiedingen in de PlayStation Store te vinden, zo meldt de. Het zou gaan om kortingen tot meer dan 50% voor diverse titels waaronder Snake Pass, Song of the Deep en Layers of Fear. De lijst is als volgt en is geldig tot en met 21 juni:Snake Pass – van €19,99 voor €11,99Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle – van €14,99 voor €8,99SOMA – van €28,49 voor €9,99Hyper Light Drifter – van €18,99 voor €7,99Furi – van €19,99 voor €7,99Everything – van €14,99 voor €9,99Amnesia: Collection – van €28,49 voor €13,99Layers of Fear – van €19,99 voor €6,99Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition – van €21,99 voor €8,69RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – van €19,99 voor €9,99RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Team JNPR Bundle – van €23,99 voor €11,99OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood – van €12,99 voor €3,99OlliOlli: Epic Combo Edition – van €24,99 voor €5,99OlliOlli – van €9,99 voor €2,99Coffin Dodgers – van €11,99 voor €3,99Headmaster – van €19,99 voor €11,99Plague Inc: Evolved – van €14,99 voor €4,99Primal Carnage: Extinction – van €19,99 voor €4,99The Turing Test – van €19,99 voor €7,99Crypt of the NecroDancer – van €15,99 voor €4,99Dangerous Golf – van €17,99 voor €5,99GALAK-Z – van €19,99 voor €4,99Gemini: Heroes Reborn – van €14,99 voor €4,99N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure – van €19,99 voor €4,99Song of the Deep – van €14,99 voor €5,99The Bunker – van €19,99 voor €5,99

