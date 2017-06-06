    
Diverse kortingen in de PlayStation Store
  8 jun. 2017
07:02
Er zijn weer aardig wat aanbiedingen in de PlayStation Store te vinden, zo meldt de PSX-Sense. Het zou gaan om kortingen tot meer dan 50% voor diverse titels waaronder Snake Pass, Song of the Deep en Layers of Fear. De lijst is als volgt en is geldig tot en met 21 juni:

Snake Pass – van €19,99 voor €11,99
Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle – van €14,99 voor €8,99
SOMA – van €28,49 voor €9,99
Hyper Light Drifter – van €18,99 voor €7,99
Furi – van €19,99 voor €7,99
Everything – van €14,99 voor €9,99
Amnesia: Collection – van €28,49 voor €13,99
Layers of Fear – van €19,99 voor €6,99
Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition – van €21,99 voor €8,69
RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – van €19,99 voor €9,99
RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Team JNPR Bundle – van €23,99 voor €11,99
OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood – van €12,99 voor €3,99
OlliOlli: Epic Combo Edition – van €24,99 voor €5,99
OlliOlli – van €9,99 voor €2,99
Coffin Dodgers – van €11,99 voor €3,99
Headmaster – van €19,99 voor €11,99
Plague Inc: Evolved – van €14,99 voor €4,99
Primal Carnage: Extinction – van €19,99 voor €4,99
The Turing Test – van €19,99 voor €7,99
Crypt of the NecroDancer – van €15,99 voor €4,99
Dangerous Golf – van €17,99 voor €5,99
GALAK-Z – van €19,99 voor €4,99
Gemini: Heroes Reborn – van €14,99 voor €4,99
N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure – van €19,99 voor €4,99
Song of the Deep – van €14,99 voor €5,99
The Bunker – van €19,99 voor €5,99
    
   
