    
Gameview video's
12-05-2017
   
24-03-2017
   
27-02-2017
 
Nieuwe artikelen
0K
Er is een viertal video's verschenen van de game Destiny 2. He...
0K
Op Twitter heeft Sledgehammer Games' General Manager Glen Scho...
0.1K
Hackers claimen dat ze de Nintendo Switch kernel hebben gekraa...
Nieuws van de week
Nieuwsfilter
Filter de volgende berichten:

...en de volgende berichten:

...en de volgende berichten:


Ik wil deze berichten:
  
LVL
0
Gast (niet ingelogd)
Log-in   Registreer
EG-score: 0 punten
Je bent niet ingelogd. Registreer je eerst en log dan in met je gebruikersnaam en wachtwoord.


Je bent niet ingelogd. Registreer je eerst en log dan in met je gebruikersnaam en wachtwoord.
 Reacties: 1   Stemmen: 89

Gameplay van singleplayer Splatoon 2
  Tip een vriend - Views: 23 - Categorie: Multiplatform Multiplatform - Permalink - Reageer
 11 jul. 2017
07:14
Er is nieuwe gameplay verschenen van de singleplayer van Splatoon 2. Het spel is het vervolg op de game die voor de Wii U verscheen en komt binnenkort naar de Nintendo Switch.
    
   
  (Totaal aantal stemmen: 0)



 Teaser voor zombiemode Call of Duty: WW2
 Destiny 2 toont gameplay video's
  Gedefinieerde keywords: Splatoon 2,




Vorige pagina |  Pagina's: 1
 
Berichtgeving:

Vul hier commentaar in betreffende het nieuwsbericht.
Reageer beschaafd en met respect. Flamers, fanboys en spammers worden verbannen. Registreer je voor meer mogelijkheden.

 Smilies:

  Recente games
Downloadbare content
theHunter: Call of the Wild
Toegevoegd op 28-03
   
Valkyria Revolution
Toegevoegd op 14-12
  
Forza Motorsport 7
Toegevoegd op 03-07
 
Half-Life - Update
Toegevoegd op 11-07
Type: Update/patch
Little Nightmares - The Depths DLC
Toegevoegd op 10-07
Type: App/demo/beta
Mass Effect Andromeda - 1.09 update
Toegevoegd op 07-07
Type: Update/patch


  Tussenstand member van de maand 07-2017
Laatste actieve gebruikers