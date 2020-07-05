    
Gameview video's
14-07-2017
   
12-05-2017
   
24-03-2017
   
Nieuwe artikelen
0.1K
Je wordt binnen 3 seconden doorgestuurd naar een onze Final Fa...
0.1K
Wat gebeurde er vorig jaar rond deze tijd in de wereld van gam...
0.2K
Een nieuwe gameplay video van NHL 18 laat ons zien wat er alle...
Nieuws van de week
Wat er toen gebeurde...
Nieuwsfilter
Filter de volgende berichten:

...en de volgende berichten:

...en de volgende berichten:


Ik wil deze berichten:
  
LVL
0
Gast (niet ingelogd)
Log-in   Registreer
EG-score: 0 punten
Je bent niet ingelogd. Registreer je eerst en log dan in met je gebruikersnaam en wachtwoord.


Je bent niet ingelogd. Registreer je eerst en log dan in met je gebruikersnaam en wachtwoord.
 Reacties: 1   Stemmen: 106

Oosten krijgt nog een interessante gratis PS Plus game erbij
  Tip een vriend - Views: 81 - Categorie: PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 - Permalink - Reageer
 17 jul. 2017
00:53
De PlayStation Plus juli line-up zag er goed uit met Just Cause 3, Killing Floor 2 en The Walking Dead (first season) maar er komt nog een game bij voor dit continent. Het betreft Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition. Daarmee krijgt het continent maarliefst 7 gratis games met een PS Plus abonnement. Waarschijnlijk komt Europa niet in aanmerking voor de gratis game, al is dat natuurlijk afwachten.

“To commemorate ACGHK 2017, Asia PlayStation®Plus will offer an extra Free Game title “Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition”to all PlayStation®Plus members starting from 20th July to 2nd August. Get playing!”
    
   
  (Totaal aantal stemmen: 0)



 Prijsvraag: Nog een week om Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age te winnen!
 Star Wars Battlefront 2 Behind the Story trailer
  Gedefinieerde keywords: PS Plus,




Vorige pagina |  Pagina's: 1
 
Berichtgeving:

Vul hier commentaar in betreffende het nieuwsbericht.
Reageer beschaafd en met respect. Flamers, fanboys en spammers worden verbannen. Registreer je voor meer mogelijkheden.

 Smilies:

  Recente games
Downloadbare content
LocoRoco 2 Remastered
Toegevoegd op 13-06
 
Project CARS 2
Toegevoegd op 08-02
   
Call of Duty: WWII
Toegevoegd op 24-04
   
Mass Effect Andromeda - Trial
Toegevoegd op 14-07
Type: App/demo/beta
ARMS - 2.0 update
Toegevoegd op 12-07
Type: Update/patch
PS4 - Firmware 4.72
Toegevoegd op 11-07
Type: Firmware/driver


  Tussenstand member van de maand 07-2017
Laatste actieve gebruikers
2.  TommyNL
8 punten
 PSN ID: Tommynl
3.  JustB
7 punten
 
Meer informatie >>
TommyNL
Lid vanaf 29-10-08
 PSN ID: Tommynl
Vinpower
Lid vanaf 26-10-03
 