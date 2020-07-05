Oosten krijgt nog een interessante gratis PS Plus game erbij

De PlayStation Plus juli line-up zag er goed uit met Just Cause 3, Killing Floor 2 en The Walking Dead (first season) maar er komt nog een game bij voor dit continent. Het betreft Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition. Daarmee krijgt het continent maarliefst 7 gratis games met een PS Plus abonnement. Waarschijnlijk komt Europa niet in aanmerking voor de gratis game, al is dat natuurlijk afwachten.
“To commemorate ACGHK 2017, Asia PlayStation®Plus will offer an extra Free Game title “Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition”to all PlayStation®Plus members starting from 20th July to 2nd August. Get playing!”