Oosten krijgt nog een interessante gratis PS Plus game erbij



- Gerelateerde berichten - [28-06-2017] Epische line-up voor PS Plus gratis games in juli [26-06-2017] Gratis PS Plus games voor Japan zijn indrukwekkend [31-05-2017] Sony bevestigt gratis PS Plus games voor juni [26-05-2017] Tweetal grootse PS Plus games voor juni [04-04-2017] Drawn to Death, vanaf 4 april gratis op PlayStation Plus [03-04-2017] PS Plus aanbod voor Azië is krankzinnig goed [29-03-2017] PlayStation Plus games voor april aangekondigd [16-03-2017] Eerste gratis PS Plus game voor volgende maand bekend [09-03-2017] Dubbele korting voor PS Plus members op forse lijst met games [02-03-2017] De gratis PS Plus games voor maart voorgesteld [28-02-2017] Tweetal gratis PS Plus games voor maart lijken al bekend [18-02-2017] PlayStation Plus vanaf heden week gratis [02-02-2017] PlayStation Plus games voor februari bevat topper [28-12-2016] Eerste gratis PS Plus games voor het nieuwe jaar bekend [29-11-2016] PS Plus games van december wellicht onthuld [02-11-2016] Gratis PS Plus games voor november live [29-09-2016] Gratis PS Plus games voor oktober bekend [25-08-2016] Europa ontsnapt aan PS Plus prijsverhoging [22-08-2016] PSU voorspelt PlayStation Plus games voor september [28-07-2016] Gratis PS Plus games voor augustus bekend [20-07-2016] Gerucht omtrent gratis PS Plus game voor augustus [30-06-2016] Gratis PS Plus games voor juli bekend [22-06-2016] PS Plus voor de PS4 dit weekend gratis [01-06-2016] Interessante gratis games voor PS Plus in juni [28-04-2016] Tropico 5 gratis voor PS Plus volgende maand [04-03-2016] PS Plus survey wijst op nieuwe features PS4 [28-01-2016] Gratis PS Plus games van februari bekend [14-01-2016] Sony gaat deze week mensen informeren over PS Plus compensatie [30-12-2015] PS Plus games voor januari bekend [30-10-2015] Line-up bekend van PlayStation Plus games voor november - Update [30-10-2015] Mooie PS Plus line-up voor Azië voorbode voor Europa? [07-10-2015] PlayStation Store update van 7 oktober [01-10-2015] PS Plus games voor oktober bekend geworden [25-08-2015] Gratis PS Plus games voor september bekend [12-08-2015] Stemmen op gratis PS Plus games niet elke maand [11-08-2015] PS Plus-prijs op 1 september omhoog in Europa [01-08-2015] Sony laat PS Plus members game naar keuze kiezen [29-06-2015] PS Plus games worden voortaan op dinsdag onthuld [28-05-2015] Mooie lijst met gratis games voor PS Plus members in juni [30-03-2015] Gratis PS Plus content voor april wordt week later onthuld [10-03-2015] Dishonored gratis op PS Plus in april [25-02-2015] DriveClub PS Plus Edition is niet geannuleerd [30-01-2015] Sony maakt PS Plus games voor februari bekend [02-01-2015] PS Plus members krijgen compensatie [30-12-2014] Vette games voor PS Plus members in januari [02-12-2014] Sony pakt uit voor Japanse PS Plus members [27-11-2014] PS Plus games line-up voor december voorgesteld [26-11-2014] Sony wil PS Plus aantrekkelijker maken [05-11-2014] Gratis PS Plus games voor december en januari voorgesteld