Europese PlayStation Store update

De Europese PlayStation Store is weer vernieuwd met diverse content. Het betreft onderstaande lijst met PS4-games en demo's die is verschenen in de Store.
PlayStation 4 Children of Zodiarcs (18-07) Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (18-07) The Girl and the Robot (18-07) SUPERHOT VR (19-07) SUPERHOT MIND IS SOFTWARE BUNDLE (19-07) SUPERHOT (19-07) THE IDOLMASTER CINDERELLA GIRLS VIEWING REVOLUTION (19-07) ACA NEOGEO KING OF THE MONSTERS (20-07) Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack (21-07) Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack (21-07) Fortnite – Super Deluxe Founder’s Pack (21-07) Fortnite – Limited Edition Founder’s Pack (21-07) Euro Fishing: Urban Edition (21-07) Conga Master (21-07)
PlayStation 4 Demo The Surge – Trial (19-07) Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Online Beta (20-07) Happy Dungeons Open Beta (21-07)