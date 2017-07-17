    
Europese PlayStation Store update
 18 jul. 2017
07:04
De Europese PlayStation Store is weer vernieuwd met diverse content. Het betreft onderstaande lijst met PS4-games en demo's die is verschenen in de Store.

PlayStation 4
Children of Zodiarcs (18-07)
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (18-07)
The Girl and the Robot (18-07)
SUPERHOT VR (19-07)
SUPERHOT MIND IS SOFTWARE BUNDLE (19-07)
SUPERHOT (19-07)
THE IDOLMASTER CINDERELLA GIRLS VIEWING REVOLUTION (19-07)
ACA NEOGEO KING OF THE MONSTERS (20-07)
Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack (21-07)
Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack (21-07)
Fortnite – Super Deluxe Founder’s Pack (21-07)
Fortnite – Limited Edition Founder’s Pack (21-07)
Euro Fishing: Urban Edition (21-07)
Conga Master (21-07)

PlayStation 4 Demo
The Surge – Trial (19-07)
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Online Beta (20-07)
Happy Dungeons Open Beta (21-07)
    
   
