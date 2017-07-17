Zombiemode Call of Duty WWII uit de doeken gedaan

21 jul. 2017 06:43 06:43

In San Diego op de Comic-Con 2017 heeft Activision de Zombie mode voor Call of Duty WWII uit de doeken gedaan. Het moet een modus worden met daarin karakter als David Tennant (Dr. Who), Elodie Yung (G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Daredevil), Katheryn Winnick (Vikings, The Dark Tower) Udo Kier (Blade, Melancholia) en Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction, Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation). Je bevindt je in gebieden waar Nazi zombie experimenten worden uitgevoerd. Uiteraard is het aan het team om de invasie te stoppen en te overleven.



Call of Duty: WWII Nazi Zombies is an original, terrifying co-operative mode that unleashes a frightening new horror story for Call of Duty zombies fans. Nothing is as it seems in this zombies horror, as a dark and sinister plot unfolds to unleash an invincible army of the dead.



