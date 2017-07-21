Bandai Namco Entertainment presenteert gamescom-line up

3 aug. 2017 15:20 15:20

Bandai Namco heeft in een officieel persbericht bekend gemaakt welke games er aanwezig zullen zijn op de GamesCom van dit jaar.



• Project CARS 2 – The ultimate racing experience created by Slightly Mad Studios is coming to gamescom with a new playable version, daily tournaments and on-stage activities. Stay tuned for the full calendar and list of activities that will be revealed in the upcoming weeks.

• Ni no Kuni II: REVENANT KINGDOM – Developed by the famous Japanese studio LEVEL-5,discover the enchanted Kingdom of Ding Dong Dell during gamescom and start with Evan and his journey with an exclusive playable demo.

• DRAGON BALL FighterZ – the punchiest 2,5D fighting game by Arc System Works will showcase its spectacular fights with a new enhanced playable version and a first competitive tournament in the EMEA region, on stage at the ESL Arena on Friday 25th August. More info will be shared in the upcoming weeks.

• ACE COMBAT®7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Featuring story elements that bring players back to the Strangereal universe, ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN promises to deliver heart-pounding action, a gut-wrenching storyline, and the most advanced visuals to ever grace an Ace Combat game. Players will be able to fly their aircraft for the first time at gamescom on both classic and VR Mode.

• NARUTO TO BORUTO SHINOBI STRIKER – The latest addition to the popular Naruto game franchise that features beloved Naruto characters and teams from the series, including Team 7 among which Naruto and Sasuke, will be playable for the first time in intense 4 vs 4 battles with all eight ninjas fighting simultaneously.

• LITTLE NIGHTMARES – After a successful announcement last year during gamescom, the acclaimed LITTLE NIGHTMARES is back this year. Players will be able to test their childhood fears and help “Six” to escape The Maw.