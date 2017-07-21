    
Gameview video's
14-07-2017
   
12-05-2017
   
24-03-2017
   
Nieuwe artikelen
0K
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games en de LEGO Gr...
0.1K
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment heeft Middle-earth: Sha...
0.1K
Ripstone heeft aangekondigd dat de schaakgame Chess Ultra dit ...
Nieuws van de week
Wat er toen gebeurde...
Nieuwsfilter
Filter de volgende berichten:

...en de volgende berichten:

...en de volgende berichten:


Ik wil deze berichten:
  
LVL
0
Gast (niet ingelogd)
Log-in   Registreer
EG-score: 0 punten
Je bent niet ingelogd. Registreer je eerst en log dan in met je gebruikersnaam en wachtwoord.


Je bent niet ingelogd. Registreer je eerst en log dan in met je gebruikersnaam en wachtwoord.
 Reacties: 2   Stemmen: 150
Preview   Project CARS 2 ...InfoProject CARS 2 (hands on)
Geplaatst op 29-07-2017
Uitgever: Namco Bandai Games
Ontwikkelaar: Slightly Mad Studios		 -
Review    Master X MasterInfoMaster X Master
Geplaatst op 21-07-2017
Uitgever: NCsoft
Ontwikkelaar: NCsoft		 7.4 
Review    AntiheroInfoAntihero
Geplaatst op 17-07-2017
Uitgever: Versus Evil
Ontwikkelaar: Tim Conkling		 8.0 
Review    Final Fantasy X...InfoFinal Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Geplaatst op 10-07-2017
Uitgever: Square-Enix
Ontwikkelaar: Square-Enix		 8.5 
Review    Crash Bandicoot...InfoCrash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Geplaatst op 05-07-2017
Uitgever: Activision
Ontwikkelaar: Vicarious Visions		 7.7 
Review    Diablo III - Ri...InfoDiablo III - Rise of the Necromancer
Geplaatst op 05-07-2017
Uitgever: Blizzard Entertainment
Ontwikkelaar: Blizzard Entertainment		 6.5 

Bandai Namco Entertainment presenteert gamescom-line up
  Tip een vriend - Views: 18 - Categorie: Algemeen Algemeen - Permalink - Reageer
  3 aug. 2017
15:20
Bandai Namco heeft in een officieel persbericht bekend gemaakt welke games er aanwezig zullen zijn op de GamesCom van dit jaar.

• Project CARS 2 – The ultimate racing experience created by Slightly Mad Studios is coming to gamescom with a new playable version, daily tournaments and on-stage activities. Stay tuned for the full calendar and list of activities that will be revealed in the upcoming weeks.
• Ni no Kuni II: REVENANT KINGDOM – Developed by the famous Japanese studio LEVEL-5,discover the enchanted Kingdom of Ding Dong Dell during gamescom and start with Evan and his journey with an exclusive playable demo.
• DRAGON BALL FighterZ – the punchiest 2,5D fighting game by Arc System Works will showcase its spectacular fights with a new enhanced playable version and a first competitive tournament in the EMEA region, on stage at the ESL Arena on Friday 25th August. More info will be shared in the upcoming weeks.
• ACE COMBAT®7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Featuring story elements that bring players back to the Strangereal universe, ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN promises to deliver heart-pounding action, a gut-wrenching storyline, and the most advanced visuals to ever grace an Ace Combat game. Players will be able to fly their aircraft for the first time at gamescom on both classic and VR Mode.
• NARUTO TO BORUTO SHINOBI STRIKER – The latest addition to the popular Naruto game franchise that features beloved Naruto characters and teams from the series, including Team 7 among which Naruto and Sasuke, will be playable for the first time in intense 4 vs 4 battles with all eight ninjas fighting simultaneously.
• LITTLE NIGHTMARES – After a successful announcement last year during gamescom, the acclaimed LITTLE NIGHTMARES is back this year. Players will be able to test their childhood fears and help “Six” to escape The Maw.
    
   
  (Totaal aantal stemmen: 0)



 LEGO Worlds voegt DLC Monsters toe en release voor Nintendo Switch bevestigd
  Gedefinieerde keywords: Gamescom,




Vorige pagina |  Pagina's: 1
 
Berichtgeving:

Vul hier commentaar in betreffende het nieuwsbericht.
Reageer beschaafd en met respect. Flamers, fanboys en spammers worden verbannen. Registreer je voor meer mogelijkheden.

 Smilies:

www.AutoDoc.nl

  Recente games
Downloadbare content
Call of Duty: WWII
Toegevoegd op 24-04
   
Syberia 3
Toegevoegd op 26-03
   
Spider-Man
Toegevoegd op 13-06
 
PS4 - Firmware 4.73
Toegevoegd op 02-08
Type: Firmware/driver
Mass Effect: Andromeda - Patch 1.10
Toegevoegd op 02-08
Type: Update/patch
Final Fantasy XV - Update 1.13
Toegevoegd op 31-07
Type: Update/patch


  Tussenstand member van de maand 08-2017
Laatste actieve gebruikers