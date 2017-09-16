      
25-09-2017
  
30-08-2017
 
14-07-2017
   
  
LVL
0
Gast (niet ingelogd)
Log-in   Registreer
EG-score: 0 punten
Je bent niet ingelogd. Registreer je eerst en log dan in met je gebruikersnaam en wachtwoord.


Je bent niet ingelogd. Registreer je eerst en log dan in met je gebruikersnaam en wachtwoord.
Wat ga jij dit najaar spelen?InfoWat ga jij dit najaar spelen?
36%
11%
23%
13%
8%
9%
 Reacties: 1   Stemmen: 87
Review    Project CARS 2InfoProject CARS 2
Geplaatst op 22-09-2017
Uitgever: Bandai Namco
Ontwikkelaar: Slightly Mad Studios		 8.9 
Preview   Dragon Ball Fi...InfoDragon Ball FighterZ (closed beta)
Geplaatst op 21-09-2017
Uitgever: Bandai Namco
Ontwikkelaar: Arc System Works		 -
Review    ATOMEGAInfoATOMEGA
Geplaatst op 19-09-2017
Uitgever: Ubisoft
Ontwikkelaar: Reflections		 6.5 
Review    Pro Evolution ...InfoPro Evolution Soccer 2018
Geplaatst op 16-09-2017
Uitgever: Konami
Ontwikkelaar: Konami		 8.0 
Review    WRC 7InfoWRC 7
Geplaatst op 14-09-2017
Uitgever: BigBen Interactive
Ontwikkelaar: Kylotonn		 7.5 
Review    ARK: Survival ...InfoARK: Survival Evolved
Geplaatst op 02-09-2017
Uitgever: Studio Wildcard
Ontwikkelaar: Studio Wildcard		 6.0 
25-09  Left AliveInfoLeft Alive
Uitgever: Square-Enix
Rating: (0.00) (0.00)
19-09  Wolfenstein 2: The N...InfoWolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
Uitgever: Bethesda
Ontwikkelaar: MachineGames
Rating: (4.00) (4.00)
19-09  Super Mario OdysseyInfoSuper Mario Odyssey
Uitgever: Nintendo
Ontwikkelaar: Nintendo
Rating: (0.00) (0.00)
19-09  Middle Earth: Shadow...InfoMiddle Earth: Shadow of War
Uitgever: Warner Bros.
Ontwikkelaar: Warner Bros.
Rating: (3.00) (3.00)
19-09  WRC 7InfoWRC 7
Uitgever: BigBen Interactive
Ontwikkelaar: Kylotonn
Rating: (0.00) (0.00)
13-09  SkyInfoSky
Uitgever: Thatgamecompany
Rating: (0.00) (0.00)

Famitsu geeft cijfers aan NBA en MotoGP
  Tip een vriend - Views: 35 - Categorie: Multiplatform Multiplatform - Permalink - Reageer
 26 sep. 2017
15:36
Het Japanse Famitsu heeft diverse games weer beoordeeld. Het gaat om MotoGP 17, NBA 2K18 en nog andere titels:

Happy Dungeons (PS4, D3): 7 / 7 / 7 / 8 - (29/40)
Tokyo Clanpool (PS Vita, Compile Heart): 7 / 8 / 7 / 8 - (30/40)
MotoGP 17 (PS4, Milestone): 7 / 7 / 7 / 9 - (30/40)
NBA 2K18 (PS4/Xbox One/PS3/Xbox 360, 2K): 8 / 8 / 8 / 9 - (33/40)
Ruiner (PS4, Devolver Digital): 9 / 8 / 7 / 8 - (32/40)
Lightfield (PS4, Lost in the Garden): 7 / 7 / 7 / 8 - (29/40)
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (PS4, City Interactive): 8 / 8 / 8 / 7 - (31/40)
X-Morph: Defense (PS4, Exor Studios): 9 / 8 / 9 / 8 - (34/40)
Yuukyuu no Tier Blade: Fragments of Memory (PS Vita, Idea Factory): 8 / 8 / 9 / 7 - (32/40)
    
   
  (Totaal aantal stemmen: 0)



 Sony ziet weinig in nieuwe handheld-introductie
  Gedefinieerde keywords: Famitsu,




Vorige pagina |  Pagina's: 1
 
Berichtgeving:

Vul hier commentaar in betreffende het nieuwsbericht.
Reageer beschaafd en met respect. Flamers, fanboys en spammers worden verbannen. Registreer je voor meer mogelijkheden.

 Smilies:

www.AutoDoc.nl

  Recente games
Downloadbare content
Syberia 3
Toegevoegd op 26-03
   
Atomega
Toegevoegd op 11-09
 
Call of Duty: WWII
Toegevoegd op 24-04
   
Destiny 2 - 1.03 update
Toegevoegd op 26-09
Type: Update/patch
Battlefield 1 - 1.14 update
Toegevoegd op 21-09
Type: Update/patch
Tekken 7 - Update 1.07
Toegevoegd op 21-09
Type: Update/patch


  Tussenstand member van de maand 09-2017
Laatste actieve gebruikers