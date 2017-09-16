|
Evilgamerz
Famitsu geeft cijfers aan NBA en MotoGP
Het Japanse Famitsu heeft diverse games weer beoordeeld. Het gaat om MotoGP 17, NBA 2K18 en nog andere titels:
Happy Dungeons (PS4, D3): 7 / 7 / 7 / 8 - (29/40)
Tokyo Clanpool (PS Vita, Compile Heart): 7 / 8 / 7 / 8 - (30/40)
MotoGP 17 (PS4, Milestone): 7 / 7 / 7 / 9 - (30/40)
NBA 2K18 (PS4/Xbox One/PS3/Xbox 360, 2K): 8 / 8 / 8 / 9 - (33/40)
Ruiner (PS4, Devolver Digital): 9 / 8 / 7 / 8 - (32/40)
Lightfield (PS4, Lost in the Garden): 7 / 7 / 7 / 8 - (29/40)
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (PS4, City Interactive): 8 / 8 / 8 / 7 - (31/40)
X-Morph: Defense (PS4, Exor Studios): 9 / 8 / 9 / 8 - (34/40)
Yuukyuu no Tier Blade: Fragments of Memory (PS Vita, Idea Factory): 8 / 8 / 9 / 7 - (32/40)
