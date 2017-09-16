PC-vereisten Nioh zijn bekend

3 okt. 2017 08:10 08:10

Na de aankondiging van Nioh voor de PC zijn nu ook de vereisten voor de game bekend. Nioh was voorheen een PlayStation 4-exclusive game maar zal later dit jaar ook naar de PC komen. Om de game goed te kunnen spelen heb je de volgende specificaties nodig:



Minimum



OS: Windows 10 64bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 3550 or over

Memory: 6GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 VRAM 3GB or over, AMD Radeon R9 280 VRAM 3GB or over

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100GB available space

Sound Card: 16bit stereo, 48KHz WAVE file can be played



Recommended



OS: Windows 10 64bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit

Processor: Intel Core™ i7 4770K or over

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 VRAM 6GB or over, AMD Radeon R9 380X VRAM 4GB or over

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100GB available space

Sound Card: 16bit stereo, 48KHz WAVE file can be played