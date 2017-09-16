      
PC-vereisten Nioh zijn bekend
  Categorie: PC PC
  3 okt. 2017
08:10
Na de aankondiging van Nioh voor de PC zijn nu ook de vereisten voor de game bekend. Nioh was voorheen een PlayStation 4-exclusive game maar zal later dit jaar ook naar de PC komen. Om de game goed te kunnen spelen heb je de volgende specificaties nodig:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit
Processor: Intel Core i5 3550 or over
Memory: 6GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 VRAM 3GB or over, AMD Radeon R9 280 VRAM 3GB or over
DirectX: Version 11
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 100GB available space
Sound Card: 16bit stereo, 48KHz WAVE file can be played

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit
Processor: Intel Core™ i7 4770K or over
Memory: 8GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 VRAM 6GB or over, AMD Radeon R9 380X VRAM 4GB or over
DirectX: Version 11
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 100GB available space
Sound Card: 16bit stereo, 48KHz WAVE file can be played
    
   
