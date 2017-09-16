      
Mammoth Mogul en nieuwe stockpile mode nu in GTA Online
Vanaf vandaag is er een nieuw vliegtuig verkrijgbaar in GTA Online: de Mammoth Mogul. Daarnaast is er een nieuwe Adversary Mode in de vorm van Stockpile en weer veel kortingen en upgrades!

MAMMOTH MOGUL OUT NOW
Now roaring through the skies of Southern San Andreas is the Mammoth Mogul—a .50 caliber turret packing, front-facing machine gun wielding, twin-propeller force designed to turn enemy aircraft into Swiss cheese. With upgradeable features such as jet-assisted takeoff (JATO) and a bay for housing Explosive, Incendiary, Gas and Cluster Bombs, aerial dominance never felt so good. Order the Mammoth Mogul today, exclusively from Warstock Cache & Carry.

NEW ADVERSARY MODE: STOCKPILE
This brand new Adversary Mode offers a jet-fueled take on capture-the-flag as airborne teams take to the skies in machine gun and missile-equipped planes to grab as much loot as they can and bring it back to base. Dog-eat-dog escalates to heat-seeking dog-fight and whoever has the biggest haul at the close of business wins, but don't forget your rivals can always plunder your stash like the good honest swindlers they are. With support for two to four teams and up to sixteen players, dive in today to earn Double GTA$ & RP through October 9th.

In addition, all of Ron's Contact Missions are dishing out Double GTA$ & RP through the 9th, so keep an eye on your iFruit for a phone call from Blaine County’s most notorious conspiracy theorist.
DISCOUNTS & UPGRADES
There's no such thing as excess in this town, so take that newly acquired flying machine of yours and make it that much deadlier with these discounts:

• Hangar Workshop – 25% off
• Engine Upgrades (all vehicles) – 25% off
• Armor Upgrades (all vehicles) – 25% off
• Aircraft Handling Upgrades – 25% off
• Aircraft Weapons Upgrades – 25% off
• Flight and Air Racing Suits – 25% off
When you're done tearing holes in the clouds, this trio of discounts will help you stay untouchable on the ground:
• Mobile Operation Center Cabs – 25% off
• APC – 25% off (both Buy it Now & Trade Price)
• Progen T20 (Super) – 25% off
    
   
