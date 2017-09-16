Net voor de release van de demo is de volledige tracklist van Gran Turismo Sport onthuld. Het betreft een redelijk lijst met tracks waarop je kunt rijden in de volledige game in verschillende layouts. Gran Turismo Sport lanceert deze maand officieel voor de PlayStation 4.
Alsace – Village Alsace – Village II Autodrome Lago Maggiore – GP Autodrome Lago Maggiore – GP II Autódromo De Interlagos Blue Moon Bay Speedway Blue Moon Bay Speedway II Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit Brands Hatch Indy Circuit Broad Bean Raceway Broad Bean Raceway II Colorado Springs – Lake Colorado Springs – Lake II Dragon Trail – Seaside Dragon Trail – Seaside II Fishermans Ranch Fishermans Ranch II KYOTO DRIVING PARK – MIYABI KYOTO DRIVING PARK – YAMAGIWA KYOTO DRIVING PARK – YAMAGIWA II Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit Northern Isle Speedway Northern Isle Speedway – Infield Nürburgring 24h Nürburgring GP Nürburgring Nordschleife Nürburgring Nordschleife Tourist Layout Sardegna – Windmills Sardegna – Windmills II Suzuka Circuit Suzuka Circuit East Course Tokyo Expressway – Central Inner Loop Tokyo Expressway – Central Outer Loop Tokyo Expressway – East Inner Loop Tokyo Expressway – East Outer Loop Willow Springs International Raceway: Big Willow Willow Springs International Raceway: Horse Thief Mile Willow Springs International Raceway: Horse Thief Mile II Willow Springs International Raceway: Streets of Willow Springs Willow Springs International Raceway: Streets of Willow Springs II