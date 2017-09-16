      
Volledige tracklist van Gran Turismo Sport onthuld
Net voor de release van de demo is de volledige tracklist van Gran Turismo Sport onthuld. Het betreft een redelijk lijst met tracks waarop je kunt rijden in de volledige game in verschillende layouts. Gran Turismo Sport lanceert deze maand officieel voor de PlayStation 4.

Alsace – Village
Alsace – Village II
Autodrome Lago Maggiore – GP
Autodrome Lago Maggiore – GP II
Autódromo De Interlagos
Blue Moon Bay Speedway
Blue Moon Bay Speedway II
Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit
Brands Hatch Indy Circuit
Broad Bean Raceway
Broad Bean Raceway II
Colorado Springs – Lake
Colorado Springs – Lake II
Dragon Trail – Seaside
Dragon Trail – Seaside II
Fishermans Ranch
Fishermans Ranch II
KYOTO DRIVING PARK – MIYABI
KYOTO DRIVING PARK – YAMAGIWA
KYOTO DRIVING PARK – YAMAGIWA II
Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit
Northern Isle Speedway
Northern Isle Speedway – Infield
Nürburgring 24h
Nürburgring GP
Nürburgring Nordschleife
Nürburgring Nordschleife Tourist Layout
Sardegna – Windmills
Sardegna – Windmills II
Suzuka Circuit
Suzuka Circuit East Course
Tokyo Expressway – Central Inner Loop
Tokyo Expressway – Central Outer Loop
Tokyo Expressway – East Inner Loop
Tokyo Expressway – East Outer Loop
Willow Springs International Raceway: Big Willow
Willow Springs International Raceway: Horse Thief Mile
Willow Springs International Raceway: Horse Thief Mile II
Willow Springs International Raceway: Streets of Willow Springs
Willow Springs International Raceway: Streets of Willow Springs II
  
   
