Nieuws
Nieuws van de week
1.8K
Eindejaarsactie
27-12
-
Het is tijd voor de vijfde eindejaarsactie. Helaas...
1.7K
Eindejaarsactie
28-12
-
Het is tijd voor de zesde eindejaarsactie. Het jaa...
1.5K
Gratis PS Plus g...
27-12
-
Sony heeft bekend gemaakt welke games met een Play...
Wat er toen gebeurde...
2017
Drietal screens
Beschrijving: Ace Combat 7 is in ontwikkeling bij Bandai N...
2015
PS4 gehackt, Linux...
Nadat de PS3 al OtherOS kreeg, is nu ook de PlayStation 4 ...
2013
Rockstar gaat hack...
Rockstar heeft in haar newswire gemeld dat zij spelers van...
Wat is jouw favoriete game franchise?
Call of Duty 20%
Assassin's Creed 15%
Grand Theft Auto 16%
Super Mario 17%
FIFA
Anders... 19%
Reacties: 1
Stemmen: 237
Review
LEGO DC Super-...
Geplaatst op 15-12-2018
Uitgever: Warner Bros.
Ontwikkelaar: TT Games
6.8
Review
Just Cause 4
Geplaatst op 07-12-2018
Uitgever: Square-Enix
Ontwikkelaar: Avalanche Studios
7.0
Review
Darksiders III
Geplaatst op 02-12-2018
Uitgever: THQ Nordic
Ontwikkelaar: Gunfire Games
6.4
Review
Battlefield V
Geplaatst op 26-11-2018
Uitgever: EA
Ontwikkelaar: DICE
8.4
Review
Fallout 76
Geplaatst op 19-11-2018
Uitgever: Bethesda Software
Ontwikkelaar: Bethesda Software
7.0
Review
My Hero One's Justice
Geplaatst op 05-11-2018
Uitgever: Bandai Namco
Ontwikkelaar: Byking
6.8
[1]
-
2
-
3
-
4
-
5
-
>
[»]
LEGO DC Super-Villains - Aquaman DLC Part 1
Datum:
15-12-2018
6.8
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
Warner Bros.
Ontwikkelaar:
TT Games
Just Cause 4
Datum:
07-12-2018
7.0
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
Square-Enix
Ontwikkelaar:
Avalanche Studios
Darksiders III
Datum:
02-12-2018
6.4
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
THQ Nordic
Ontwikkelaar:
Gunfire Games
Battlefield V
Datum:
26-11-2018
8.4
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
EA
Ontwikkelaar:
DICE
Fallout 76
Datum:
19-11-2018
7.0
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
Bethesda Software
Ontwikkelaar:
Bethesda Software
My Hero One's Justice
Datum:
05-11-2018
6.8
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
Bandai Namco
Ontwikkelaar:
Byking
Call of Cthulhu
Datum:
30-10-2018
6.5
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
Focus Home Interactive
Ontwikkelaar:
Cyanide
Red Dead Redemption 2
Datum:
30-10-2018
9.5
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
Rockstar Games
Ontwikkelaar:
Rockstar Games
Soul Calibur VI
Datum:
22-10-2018
7.8
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
Bandai Namco
Ontwikkelaar:
Bandai Namco
LEGO DC Super-Villains
Datum:
19-10-2018
7.9
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
Warner Bros.
Ontwikkelaar:
TT Games
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Datum:
18-10-2018
6.8
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
Ubisoft
Ontwikkelaar:
Ubisoft Toronto
FIFA 19
Datum:
02-10-2018
8.3
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
EA
Ontwikkelaar:
EA Sports
Scribblenauts Mega Pack
Datum:
01-10-2018
6.0
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
Warner Bros
Ontwikkelaar:
5th Cell
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Datum:
01-10-2018
8.3
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
Ubisoft
Ontwikkelaar:
Ubisoft Quebec
Life is Strange 2 - Episode 1
Datum:
27-09-2018
8.3
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
Square-Enix
Ontwikkelaar:
Dontnod
[1]
-
2
-
3
-
4
-
5
-
>
[»]
FIFA 19
Toegevoegd op 10-06
11-11: Memories Retold
Toegevoegd op 09-11
Falcon Age
Toegevoegd op 21-08
PixelJunk Monsters 2 - Update 1.04
Toegevoegd op 28-12
Type: Update/patch
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds - Upd...
Toegevoegd op 28-12
Type: Update/patch
FIFA 19 - 1.07 update
Toegevoegd op 20-12
Type: Update/patch
MargotK
Lid vanaf 06-12-17
henk321
Lid vanaf 29-09-10
cindy30
Lid vanaf 16-12-18
