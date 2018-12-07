Schakel over naar de mobile view
      
Wat is jouw favoriete game franchise?InfoWat is jouw favoriete game franchise?
20%
15%
16%
17%
- FIFA 
14%
19%
 Reacties: 1   Stemmen: 237
LEGO DC Super-Villains - Aquaman DLC Part 1

Datum: 15-12-2018
6.8
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: Warner Bros.
Ontwikkelaar: TT Games




Just Cause 4

Datum: 07-12-2018
7.0
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: Square-Enix
Ontwikkelaar: Avalanche Studios




Darksiders III

Datum: 02-12-2018
6.4
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: THQ Nordic
Ontwikkelaar: Gunfire Games




Battlefield V

Datum: 26-11-2018
8.4
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: EA
Ontwikkelaar: DICE




Fallout 76

Datum: 19-11-2018
7.0
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: Bethesda Software
Ontwikkelaar: Bethesda Software




My Hero One's Justice

Datum: 05-11-2018
6.8
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: Bandai Namco
Ontwikkelaar: Byking




Call of Cthulhu

Datum: 30-10-2018
6.5
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: Focus Home Interactive
Ontwikkelaar: Cyanide




Red Dead Redemption 2

Datum: 30-10-2018
9.5
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: Rockstar Games
Ontwikkelaar: Rockstar Games




Soul Calibur VI

Datum: 22-10-2018
7.8
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: Bandai Namco
Ontwikkelaar: Bandai Namco




LEGO DC Super-Villains

Datum: 19-10-2018
7.9
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: Warner Bros.
Ontwikkelaar: TT Games




Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Datum: 18-10-2018
6.8
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: Ubisoft
Ontwikkelaar: Ubisoft Toronto




FIFA 19

Datum: 02-10-2018
8.3
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: EA
Ontwikkelaar: EA Sports




Scribblenauts Mega Pack

Datum: 01-10-2018
6.0
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: Warner Bros
Ontwikkelaar: 5th Cell




Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Datum: 01-10-2018
8.3
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: Ubisoft
Ontwikkelaar: Ubisoft Quebec




Life is Strange 2 - Episode 1

Datum: 27-09-2018
8.3
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: Square-Enix
Ontwikkelaar: Dontnod

  Recente games
Downloadbare content
FIFA 19

Toegevoegd op 10-06

   
11-11: Memories Retold

Toegevoegd op 09-11

   
Falcon Age

Toegevoegd op 21-08

 
PixelJunk Monsters 2 - Update 1.04

Toegevoegd op 28-12

Type: Update/patch
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds - Upd...

Toegevoegd op 28-12

Type: Update/patch
FIFA 19 - 1.07 update

Toegevoegd op 20-12

Type: Update/patch


  Tussenstand member van de maand 12-2018
Laatste actieve gebruikers
1. johny_eg

12 punten
 
2. hernieuw

8 punten
 
3. lelystadse

7 punten
 
MargotK

Lid vanaf 06-12-17
 
henk321

Lid vanaf 29-09-10
 
cindy30

Lid vanaf 16-12-18
 